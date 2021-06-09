Beacher Mary Gore’s garden is a work of art

Paul Zammit took the photos above and below of Mary Gore's garden which was recently featured in the American magazine Fine Gardening.

By SHEILA BLINOFF

Where do accountants go when the busy tax season ends on April 30th?

If you are Mary Gore, you retreat to your shady Beach garden, which appeared on the glossy cover of an international gardening magazine in April. Inside was a story with photographs of the one-acre ravine lot that she calls her “Secret Garden.”

She has subscribed to Fine Gardening, an American publication, for several years. Now to be featured in it is for her “like winning an Olympic gold medal.”

In 2019, her property was included in the Toronto Botanical Gardens tour. More than 2,500 visitors were in her garden that weekend to see her green thumbs at work, some from as far away as Quebec and Ohio.

Among the enthusiasts was one of the editors of Fine Gardening, who asked if Mary would allow the magazine to publish a story on her garden.

Then COVID-19 happened, and contact had to be by telephone or online.

A friend of both women, Paul Zammit, took pictures during 2020 as the seasons changed.

Mary and family moved to their current home in 2004. She saw the garden as a blank canvas for her art. She pondered and researched the design for four years, but mainly has relied on intuition.

She began planting more than 250 Japanese red maples. Before choosing a site, she and her daughter took turns standing on the spot with arms outstretched to gain a sense of how each tree would fit in.

Now 13 years later, there are plateaus of winding beds with steps leading down to the foot of the ravine. Small paths wander off past some of the half a dozen waterfalls, and then rejoin one of the main walkways.

The beds start with plants such as multicoloured coleus, and hostas with their many hues of green. Behind them are peonies, hydrangas, and bushes with flowers or berries, contrasting with crimson maples and Japanese forest grasses.

Next come the taller plants and conifers. In the background are oaks, whose branches have been trimmed to let in more light.

The view alters by the minute as the light changes, a breeze wafts through the leaves, and a bird or butterfly alights then flies away.

As she “paints with plants,” Mary chooses shade-lovers with a long season of colour and interest.

“You need eyes wide open or you miss the beauty that unfolds. You have to see and hear it with your heart. Everything is in harmony,” she said.

And hear it you do – the gurgling of the waterfalls and the birds singing. She calls it her “symphony of sound.”

Mary said she is in awe of nature to see what happens after she plants her “miniature miracles.”

Although Mary is the main gardener, she has an assistant, her husband Bob. He helps with electrical work and building the gazebos.

Close to the house is a vegetable garden, and on weekdays she sends fresh produce to the office for staff lunches.

This is the place where she passionately wants to be after work and during the summer (holidays wait for winter) as Mary described her garden as a creative outlet for her living art.

MARY GORE’S PLANT RECOMMENDATIONS

For Beachers who garden in the shade, Mary recommends these plants, which she uses in her own garden. They thrive in well drained soil and dappled sunlight.

High Noon tree peony (four-to-six-feet tall and wide)

Miranda climbing hydrangea (up to 60-feet tall and three-to-four-feet wide)

June hosta (16 inches tall and two-to-three feet wide)

Abyssinian banana (8-to-10-feet tall and six-to-eight-feet wide)

Aureola Japanese forest grass (12-to-18-inches tall and wide)

Shirazz Japanese maple (10-to-15-feet tall and wide)