Man, 24, suffers life-threatening injuries after second serious motorcyle crash on Don Valley Parkway in a week

A 24-year-old motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash on the Don Valley Parkway near Eastern Avenue on the night of Saturday, June 5.

According to police, a man was operating a motorcycle southbound on the DVP at approximately 10:11 p.m. when he attempted to pass a southbound vehicle on the right shoulder of the expressway near Eastern Avenue.

The motorcyclist lost control, police said, crashed into the guard rail and was thrown from the motorcycle into a live lane of traffic where he was hit by a southbound Volvo driven by a 22-year-old man.

Officers from the Traffic Services unit are investigating and are asking witnesses, or anyone with dashcam or security camera footage, to contact them at 416-808-1900.

Persons with information can also contact police anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https:www.222tips.com

Saturday’s crash comes on the heels of a fatal crash involving a number of motorcycles on the southbound DVP near Don Mills Road on Monday, May 31.

In that crash, police said several motorcycles were heading south at a high rate of speed at approximately 10:40 p.m. Two of the motorcycles were involved in a collision after one of them struck a metal barrier, police said.

A 39-year-old woman died in the crash. A 35-year-old man sustained life-threatening injuries and a 40-year-old was seriously injured.

That crash prompted Toronto-Danforth Councillor Paula Fletcher and Toronto-Danforth MPP Peter Tabuns to issue a joint statement on June 3 calling for more action to stop stunt driving and speeding on the DVP.

The statement asks Toronto police “take action against stunt drivers, identify and charge them, and end this dangerous practice now.”

Fletcher and Tabuns statement said residents living along the Don Valley in the Toronto-Danforth area have been reporting stunt driving and racing on the DVP, and that it has been increasing since the summer of 2020.

“The residents are not only concerned about possible injuries and fatalities, but they are also concerned about the noise and vibrations late at night,” the statement said.

“Residents have been contacting our offices, expressing concern that someone would be badly hurt and they were right,” added Tabuns.

“The death and injuries on the DVP on Monday (May 31) night show that the stunt driving on the DVP has become more than just a noise problem, but is threatening the lives of motorists on one of the busiest arteries in the city,” said Fletcher.

She pointed out that the racing motorcyclists are not just endangering themselves but also risking the safety of other drivers who may become involved in collisions caused by the stunt driving.

Tabuns added that provincial legislation increasing the penalties for dangerous and stunt driving offences was recently enacted, and police should be using it when charging those involved.

On Monday, May 31, Bill 282, Moving Ontarians More Safely Act, 2021, passed third reading at Queen’s Park, and will soon be passed into law. Along with fines, it also includes longer driver’s licence suspensions and vehicle impoundment for those who take part in aggressive driving, stunt driving and street racing.