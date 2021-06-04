Police seek help finding missing man, 21, last seen in the Dawes and Danforth area

Imran Dieffenthaller was last seen on Thursday, June 3, at 1 p.m., in the Dawes and Danforth avenues area.

Toronto police are requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing 21-year-old man

Imran Dieffenthaller was last seen on Thursday, June 3, at 1 p.m., in the Dawes and Danforth avenues area.

He is described as five-feet, seven-inches tall, with a slim build, and long black hair. He was last seen wearing a Boston Celtics baseball hat, a red t-shirt, and brown boots.

He was last seen driving a black BMW with Ontario license plate CSVH 663.

Police are concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com