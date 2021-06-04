Police seek help finding missing man, 21, last seen in the Dawes and Danforth area

Toronto police are requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing 21-year-old man
Imran Dieffenthaller was last seen on Thursday, June 3, at 1 p.m., in the Dawes and Danforth avenues area.
He is described as five-feet, seven-inches tall, with a slim build, and long black hair. He was last seen wearing a Boston Celtics baseball hat, a red t-shirt, and brown boots.
He was last seen driving a black BMW with Ontario license plate CSVH 663.
Police are concerned for his safety.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
Did you enjoy this article? If so, you may consider becoming a Voluntary Subscriber to the Beach Metro Community News and help us continue providing the community with more local content such as this. For over 40 years, our staff have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who’s making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support Beach Metro News.