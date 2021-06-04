Lifeguards begin supervision at Toronto beaches this weekend

The lifeguard boats by the Leuty Lifeguard Station are seen in this Beach Metro file photo.

Toronto’s beaches are officially open for the season on Saturday, June 5, as lifeguards will be begin supervision at a number of city beaches along Lake Ontario including Woodbine, Kew- Balmy, and Cherry.

City of Toronto lifeguards will be supervising these beaches from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. through until the middle of August. Lifeguards will continue to supervise these beaches from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. from mid-August until Labour Day.

Visitors to the beaches are reminded that swimming should only occur when a lifeguard is on duty and is only permitted in the designated swimming areas.

Visitors are also reminded that they must observe all public health rules relating to the COVID-19 pandemic while at local beaches.

Given past incidents, including the literal “trashing” of Woodbine Beach over the Victoria Day long weekend, people are also reminded to keep their litter off the ground and dispose of it properly in the many bins provided or take it home for disposal.

Bonfires and the consumption of alcohol are not permitted on city beaches or in parks.

The Toronto beaches that will have lifeguard supervision are Woodbine, Kew-Balmy, Cherry, Bluffers, Centre Island, Gibralter Point, Hanlan’s Point (which is clothing optional), Ward’s Island, Sunnyside, and Marie Curtis Park East.

Rouge Beach, which is part of the Rouge National Urban Park and is run by Parks Canada, does not have lifeguards scheduled at the moment. Swimming at this beach located at the mouth of the Rouge River straddling the border of Scarborough and Pickering is not recommended until lifeguard services are restored. For updates on lifeguards at Rouge Beach, please visit the Parks Canada website at https://www.pc.gc.ca/en/pn-np/on/rouge/index

For information on City of Toronto beaches, their facilities and The Blue Flag program which monitors water quality, please go to https://www.toronto.ca/explore-enjoy/parks-gardens-beaches/beaches/