ActiveTO on June 5 and 6 will close eastbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard East between Woodbine and Leslie

For the weekend of June 5 and 6, ActiveTO will shut down the eastbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard East between Leslie Street and Woodbine Avenue to vehicular traffic and open it up for cyclists and pedestrians to use.

This weekend’s weather forecast is calling for it to be a hot one, and residents are encouraged to enjoy outdoor activities such as cycling, rollerblading or walking as part of the City of Toronto’s ActiveTO initiative.

For the weekend of June 5 and 6, ActiveTO will shut down the eastbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard East between Leslie Street and Woodbine Avenue to vehicular traffic and open it up for cyclists and pedestrians to use.

The closure will take place from 6 a.m. on Saturday, June 5, through to 9 p.m. on Sunday, June 6.

ActiveTO provides opportunities for residents to get outdoors and exercise, while being able to maintain physical distance as warranted by public health restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, on spring and summer weekends.

Lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard West between Windermere Avenue and Stadium Road will not be closed on June 5 and 6 for ActiveTO.

However, a new addition for this weekend’s ActiveTO will be the closure of the northbound lanes of the Allen Road between Eglinton Avenue West and Lawrence Avenue. The closed Allen Road lanes will only be accessible from the northbound off ramp at Lawrence Avenue. Riders will not be able to access the lanes from Eglinton Avenue West due to construction.

East Toronto residents are also reminded that the Bayview Avenue on-street multi-use trail, between Mill Street and Rosedale Valley Road (which is separated from vehicles) is available for pedestrians and people riding bikes to use.

Those taking part in ActiveTO are reminded to follow COVID-19 safety protocols to keep themselves and others safe from the virus.

For more information on ActiveTO, please go to https://www.toronto.ca/home/covid-19/covid-19-protect-yourself-others/covid-19-reduce-virus-spread/covid-19-activeto/