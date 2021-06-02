Police looking for man, 36, after alleged indecent act near East Toronto playground

Cory Sargant, 36, of Toronto, is wanted by Toronto police on a charge of committing an indecent act.

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted in connection with an investigation into an alleged indecent act that took place near an East Toronto playground last month.

According to police, a man was near a playground in the Danforth and Donlands avenues area on Tuesday, May 18, at 4 p.m. The man allegedly committed an indecent act on himself, police said.

Cory Sargant, 36, of Toronto, is wanted on a charge of committing an indecent act.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com