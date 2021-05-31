Community webinar on COVID-19 vaccines for youth and families slated

East Toronto Health Partners will host an online Vaccine Q&A for Youth and Families on the evening of Thursday, June 3.

East Toronto Health Partners will host an online Vaccine Q&A for Youth and Families on the evening of Thursday, June 3.

With COVID-19 vaccination shots now open to those 12 years of age and older, the event aims to address questions that youth, families and educators may have.

Available to answer questions will be Dr. Janine McCready, infectious diseases physician at Michael Garron Hospital; Dr. Kimberley Kitto, family physician and member of the East Toronto Family Practice Network; and Sydney Olsen, pediatric nurse at VHA Home Healthcare.

The event will be moderated by Azan Alnur, youth community ambassador in Crescent Town.

It takes place from 6 to 7 p.m.

Those wishing to attend are asked to pre-register at ethp.ca/vaccinewebinar