Pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics set for Birchmount Collegiate, Eastview community centre on May 26

A pair of pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics are set for East Toronto on Wednesday, May 26.

East Toronto Health Partners and Michael Garron Hospital will be hosting a pair of local pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics on Wednesday, May 26.

The clinics will take place at Birchmount Park Collegiate Institute, 3663 Danforth Ave.; and at the Eastview Neighbourhood Community Centre, 86 Blake St.

The clinic at Birchmount Collegiate is for those who are 12 years of age or older who are students (or their immediate family members) at Birchmount Collegiate, Cliffside Public School, Birch Cliff Heights Public School, J.G. Workman Public School, Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic School, and Birch Cliff Public School. The clinic opens at 3 p.m. and there will be 500 vaccination doses available. The clinic will be open until the supply runs out.

The clinic at Eastview Neighbourhood Community Centre opens at 2 p.m. and is for people ages 12 and older. Priority access will be given to people who are Toronto Community Housing residents. Non-priority access will be given to anyone who lives or works in an “M” postal code. There will be 600 vaccination doses available and the clinic will be open until supply runs out.

Pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics are also planned for Thursday, May 27 at three East Toronto locations.

A May 27 pop-up clinic at East York Collegiate Institute, 650 Cosburn Ave., will begin at 3 p.m. This clinic is for those who are 12 years of age or older who are students (or their immediate family members) at East York Collegiate, Cosburn Middle School, East York Alternative Secondary School, Canadian Martyrs Catholic School, and D.A. Morrison Middle School. There will be 500 vaccination doses available, and the clinic will be open until supply runs out.

A May 27 pop-up clinic is also planned for Oakridge Junior Public School, 110 Byng Ave. This clinic opens at 3 p.m. and is for those who are 12 years of age or older who are students (or their immediate family members) at Oakridge Junior Public School, Samuel Hearne Middle School, St. Dunstan Catholic School, Taylor Creek Public School, Regent Heights Public School, and SATEC @ W.A. Porter Collegiate Institute. There will be 500 vaccination doses available at this clinic and it will be open until the supply runs out.

A May 27 pop-up clinic is also slated for O’Connor Public School, 1665 O’Connor Dr., starting at 2 p.m. This clinic is for those who are 12 years of age or older and priority access will be given to residents of the Parma Court, Wakunda Place and Sunrise Avenue buildings. Non-priority access will be given to anyone who lives or works in an “M” postal code. There will be 500 vaccination doses available and the clinic will be open until supply runs out.

All of the above clinics will only be administering first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Those planning on attending a clinic are reminded that they must meet the eligibility criteria in order to be given a shot.

“Individuals who do not fit the indicated eligibility will be turned away to ensure there are enough vaccines for eligible populations,” said Michael Garron Hospital on its website.

Those planning on attending one of the clinics are asked to bring their health card and a proof of address. However, a health card is not required if you do not have one, organizers said.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccination clinics being run by Michael Garron Hospital and East Toronto Health Partners, please go to https://tehn.ca/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine/mobile-and-pop-vaccine-clinics-east-toronto