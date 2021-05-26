Nominations now being sought for 2021 Beach Citizen of the Year

Nominations are now being sought for the 2021 Beach Citizen of the Year award.
The award honours someone who has shown a long-standing commitment to improving the community.
Nominations can be made for anyone who has worked hard to improve life for others in the Beach community; had an impact on a broad spectrum of community members; or made a tangible contribution over a long period of time and inspired others to participate more in community life.
The prestigious award dates back to 2001 when it was founded by Community Centre 55, the Beaches Lions Club and Beach Metro News. Past winners have included Gene Domagala, Thomas Neal, Paul Babich, Carole Stimmell, Sheila Blinoff, and Vicky Tsorlinis in 2019. A winner was not selected in 2020 due to COVID-19.
The nomination form is available online at https://www.centre55.com/community_programs/beach-citizen-of-the-year/
Those wishing to make a nomination can also contact Jade Maitland at Community Centre 55 by email at jade@centre55.com for info. Nomination deadline is Aug. 20 by 5 p.m.
The winner will be announced in Beach Metro News, and honoured with a ceremony at the Millennium Garden in the fall of this year.
