SING! The Toronto Vocal Arts Festival celebrates 10th anniversary with virtual events from May 27 to June 6

Freeplay, the duo of SING! artistic directors and long-time Beach residents Dylan Bell and Suba Sankaran, will be performing at this year's festival. Photo: Submitted.

SING! The Toronto Vocal Arts Festival marks its 10th anniversary with a virtual festival from May 27 to June 6.

SING! was co-founded by Beach Citizen of the Year Patricia Silver.

“This amazing music event started with a few of us at my kitchen table, a vision, and determination – and here we are, 10 years later, having reached more than 100,000 audience members and presenting thousands of singers from around the world,” said Silver.

J.M. Erlendson, who grew up in the Beach. is SING festival chair and will be performing with three a cappella groups: Countermeasure, Beatsync, and Ruach Singers.

Being virtual means artists from around the world can take part in this year’s festival. Artists participating include Freeplay, the duo of SING! artistic directors and long-time Beach residents Dylan Bell and Suba Sankaran; The Ault Sisters, Cadence, the Hamilton Children’s Choir, and many others.

The online festival opens on May 27 with SING! In Concert: ACA Night in Canada. The performance will “celebrate the diversity of Canada’s a cappella scene, coast-to-coast-to-coast.”

The opening night is hosted by Patti Jannetta who will help sing online viewers across the country with Seaside A Cappella (NS), Island A Cappella (PE), QW4RTZ (QC), Retrocity (ON), Hamilton Children’s Choir (ON), Nukariik (ON), ‘Nuf Sed (AB), Quayside Voices (BC) and Phoenix Chamber Choir (BC).

SING! artistic directors Bell and Sankaran said the festival’s 10th year is a milestone that’s cause for celebration, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

“As SING! celebrates a decade of entertaining audiences, we’re proud to have brought attention to countless new artists as well as presented best-selling international acts,” said Bell. “We’ve also launched several SING! partner festivals in Texas, as well as SING! Edinburgh at Edinburgh Festival Fringe.”

The festival’s online format also offers unique opportunities for audiences and performers.

“While the performers miss the energy and camaraderie of live audiences, we’re pleased to be able to showcase a cappella talent virtually, from across Canada and around the world,” said Sankaran. “The online format allows audiences near and far to experience it from the comfort and safety of their homes.”

“We’re also focused on supporting both our audience and performers, many of whom have been hard hit by the pandemic,” she said. “Our ticket pricing accommodates buyers of all budgets, while still fairly compensating artists.”

The full schedule for SING!, and information on tickets and festival passes, is available now at https://www.singtoronto.com/