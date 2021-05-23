Deja Views: Looking back at Queen Street East and Elmer Avenue in 1899

The photo above shows Queen Street East, looking north on Elmer Avenue in 1899.

By DAVID VAN DYKE

This image above was anonymously forwarded to me a little while ago. I am very thankful that you thought to share this pic, Jane Doe!

The view is on Queen Street East, looking north on Elmer Avenue. Keep in mind, in 1899, the top of the street ended where Norway Avenue is today. At that time, Norway was just a footpath that sprawled east to Lee Avenue.

It was also a time where women’s “ginormous” head apparel meant there was no need for umbrellas.

