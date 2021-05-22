ActiveTO to close eastbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard East on May 22 and 23

Cyclists ride along Lake Shore Boulevard East during ActiveTO earlier this year. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

The City of Toronto’s ActiveTO road closures will be a bit different for this Victoria Day weekend.

While most long weekends in 2020 saw the road closures take place from the Saturday morning through to the Monday night, that will not be the case for this weekend.

Local closures to vehicular traffic for ActiveTO will only be taking place this Saturday, May 22, and Sunday, May 23. Those roads will be open to vehicular traffic on Victoria Day, Monday, May 24.

The eastbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard East between Leslie Street and Woodbine Avenue will be closed to vehicles – but open and available for pedestrians and cyclists – from 6 a.m. on May 22 through to 9 p.m. on May 23.

Also, East Toronto residents need to be aware that Bayview Avenue and River Street will be open to vehicular traffic this long weekend, but a multi-use trail beside Bayview is now open, the city said in a press release earlier this week.

“The planned temporary ActiveTO Bayview multi-use trail along Bayview Avenue, between Mill Street and Rosedale Valley Road is now available to people walking and riding their bikes and will stay in place every day until April 2022, including weekends,” the city release said. “The Bayview Avenue multi-use trail provides an important full-time temporary protected space for residents to get exercise, further connects and expands Toronto’s cycling network, and provides a detour for the planned Lower Don Trail construction closure this summer. The corridor will also safely accommodate vehicles. For the duration of the project, Bayview Avenue, between River Street and Lawren Harris Square, and between Front Street East and Mill Street, has been converted to one-way southbound only for vehicles.”

Also closed to vehicles for this Saturday and Sunday will be the eastbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard West between Windermere Avenue and Stadium Road.

ActiveTO closes particular roads during spring and summer weekends to allow residents to get outdoors and exercise, while being able to maintain physical distance as warranted by public health restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Residents planning on taking part in ActiveTO are only permitted to do so with members of their household under the province’s current stay-at-home order rules. Those wishing to participate in ActiveTO are encouraged to access routes by walking or cycling.

The city has also implemented new signal timing measures at Leslie Street and Lake Shore Boulevard East to reduce traffic congestion in the area. Given the long weekend and anticipated warm weather, it’s safe to predict the Woodbine Beach Park area will be a popular destination for many over the next few days.

Given the potential for large crowds, everyone is reminded to observe COVID-19 safety protocols to keep themselves and other safe from the virus.

For more information on ActiveTO, please go to https://www.toronto.ca/home/covid-19/covid-19-protect-yourself-others/covid-19-reduce-virus-spread/covid-19-activeto/