Pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic set for Crescent Town Elementary School starting at noon on May 20

Residents are shown in a line for COVID-19 vaccinations at Crescent Town Elementary School in April of this year. A pop-up vaccination clinic is set for the school starting at noon on Thursday, May 20.

East Toronto Health Partners and Michael Garron Hospital and will be hosting a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics starting at noon on Thursday, May 20, in the playground at Crescent Town Elementary School.

The clinic is for people ages 12 years and older who live at the following addresses: 1, 3 and 5 Massey Sq.; 6, 7 and 8 Crescent Town Rd.; 7, 9 and 11 Crescent Place; 500 Dawes Rd.; 2, 6, 7 and 8 Park Vista; and 100, 102, 104, 106 and 108 Goodwood Park Court.

The clinic is also for people ages 12 years and older who are students at Crescent Town Elementary School, 4 Massey Sq., or who are immediate family members of those students.

Drop-ins are welcome at this pop-up clinic that is administering only first doses of Pfizer vaccine. There will be 600 doses available at today’s clinic.

Those planning on attending are reminded that they must meet the eligibility criteria in order to be given a shot at today’s clinic.

“Individuals who do not fit the indicated eligibility will be turned away to ensure there are enough vaccines for eligible populations,” said Michael Garron Hospital on its website.

Those planning on attending one of the clinics are asked to bring their health card and a proof of address. However, a health card is not required if you do not have one, organizers said.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccination clinics being run by Michael Garron Hospital and East Toronto Health Partners, please go to https://tehn.ca/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine/mobile-and-pop-vaccine-clinics-east-toronto