East Toronto Health Partners to answer questions about COVID-19 vaccines during May 18 webinar

East Toronto Health Partners (ETHP), the Ontario Health Team (OHT) serving East Toronto, hosts a Community Webinar on the COVID-19 Vaccine on the evening of Tuesday, May 18
The question-and-answer style webinar is slated to start at 6 p.m., and will deal with questions and concerns East Toronto residents may have about COVID-19 vaccines.
Those attending the May 18 online event will hear from Dr. Janine McCready, infectious disease physician at Michael Garron Hospital; Dr. Kimberley Kitto, a, family physician and member of East Toronto Family Practice Network; and Matt Wong, infection prevention and control lead at VHA Home Healthcare.
The May 18 webinar will be moderated by Jason Altenberg, CEO of the South Riverdale Community Health Centre.
The webinar will also aims to outline what populations are currently eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, and where and how these individuals may receive the vaccine.
The event is free and open to all, but people wishing to attend must pre-register at ethp.ca/vaccinewebinar
This event is part of a monthly Question and Answer series on the COVID-19 vaccine organized by ETHP.
