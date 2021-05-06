Rock snake along Kew Beach is growing in popularity and length

The rock snake is parallel to the Boardwalk near the Leuty Lifestation. Photos by Alan Shackleton.

A rock snake along Kew Beach is growing in popularity, literally.

The rock snake was the idea of seven-year-old resident Lucas Walker, who started making it parallel to the Boardwalk near the plaque for the Leuty Lifestation last week.

Since then it has started to increase in length with others contributing their own painted rocks to the snake. The goal is to see stretch for a mile of painted rocks.

“I’m Lucas and I live in Toronto,” he explains on his Instagram @lucas.explores. “Come join me spread smiles for miles with my rock snake, located at the foot of Lee Ave along the Boardwalk

Along with attracting attention from area residents, his rock snake was also reported on in a recent story by CTV News Toronto.

A wooden sign beside the start of the rock snake reads:

““I’m just a rock snake, here to make you smile. Paint a rock, add it to my body, help me grow a mile.”

Lucas told CTV News the rock snake was basically born out of boredom during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He’s now hoping it can bring some joy and smiles, along with a sense of togetherness for the community, as the pandemic restrictions continue.