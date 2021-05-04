Mother’s Day gift box sales to benefit Riverdale Immigrant Women’s Centre

The Social Gardener Cafe on Gerrard Street East is holding a fundraiser for the Riverdale Immigrant Women’s Centre.
The event sees the cafe selling Mother’s Day gift boxes, with all proceeds going to the centre.
Descriptions of the gift boxes can be found on the cafe’s website at www.riverdalehub.ca.
The final day for online orders is May 6 and they can be made through the website.
There are also a few gift boxes available for purchase at the cafe, 1326 Gerrard St. E., up until Mother’s Day on May 9.
Did you enjoy this article? If so, you may consider becoming a Voluntary Subscriber to the Beach Metro Community News and help us continue providing the community with more local content such as this. For over 40 years, our staff have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who’s making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support Beach Metro News.