Mother’s Day gift box sales to benefit Riverdale Immigrant Women’s Centre

Marina Mak of the Social Gardener Cafe on Gerrard Street East shows one of the Mother's Day gift baskets being sold to help raise funds for the Riverdale Immigrant Women's Centre. Photo: Submitted.

The Social Gardener Cafe on Gerrard Street East is holding a fundraiser for the Riverdale Immigrant Women’s Centre.

The event sees the cafe selling Mother’s Day gift boxes, with all proceeds going to the centre.

Descriptions of the gift boxes can be found on the cafe’s website at www.riverdalehub.ca.

The final day for online orders is May 6 and they can be made through the website.

There are also a few gift boxes available for purchase at the cafe, 1326 Gerrard St. E., up until Mother’s Day on May 9.