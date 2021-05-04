Man, 35, charged in connection with sexual assault in Queen Street East and Jones Avenue area

Toronto police have arrested a 35-year-old man in connection with a sexual assault in the Queen Street East and Jones Avenue area on May 1.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an investigation into an alleged sexual assault in the Queen Street East and Jones Avenue area earlier this month.

According to Toronto police, a woman was on a TTC streetcar on Queen Street East on Saturday, May 1, 2021, when a man she did not know approached her and attempted to speak with her.

The woman got off the streetcar near Queen Street East and Jones Avenue, and the man allegedly followed her then grabbed her arm and sexually assaulted her, police said.

The woman was able to get away and ran into a nearby business where police were called.

On Sunday, May 2, police arrested Munish Puri, 35, of Toronto. He has been charged with sexual assault and harassment by repeatedly following another person, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com