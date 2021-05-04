Local residents helping to make ‘milk-bag mats’ for those in need around the world

By ALEXANDRA McDIARMID
I felt this article was fitting since Earth Day took place recently.
I was inspired to make milk-bag mats while attending Bethany’s Baptist Church (East York) where I was volunteering between 2017 to 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic began. The Arts and Craft Circle run by Veta Riley constructed the mats with outer milk bags sleeves.
There was a large frame and a lot of weaving needed to make them. These mats are sent abroad to help developing countries to separate people from the ground while sitting and sleeping.
I learned more about this at https://milkbagsunlimited.ca/home/
Pastor Jim at the church constructed the frame we use to make the mats. I received the frame this year and have been occupying myself making mats from the milk bags during the lockdown/stay home orders I have completed seven mats and counting.
I would like to thank Ruth from Glen Rhodes United Church for the contribution of bags.
A special thanks goes to everyone in schools, churches and other organizations who are presently making these mats at home until we can send them abroad.
As a kind reminder, three million tonnes of plastic goes to our landfills each year. Milk bag sleeves have a more than 50-year lifespan and do not biodegrade very fast.
If you would like to contact me to learn how you can be involved and help, I can be reached at alexandramcdiarmid@gmail.com
Please save up your milk bag sleeves until a pickup or drop off can be arranged.
