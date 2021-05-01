Pizza Nova’s That’s Amore for Kids campaign will raise funds for Variety Village for entire month of May

Variety the Children's Charity of Ontario runs Variety Village on Danforth Avenue in Scarborough.

Pizza Nova’s That’s Amore Pizza for Kids fundraiser is back in support of southwest Scarborough’s Variety Village.

The annual fundraising event, which had to be cancelled last spring due to COVID-19, has returned for 2021 with a few changes to make it easier for people to enjoy ordering from Pizza Nova while also helping Variety the Children’s Charity of Ontario.

One of the biggest changes to this year’s That’s Amore campaign is that it will last the entire month of May.

In the past, the That’s Amore Pizza for Kids fundraiser was a one-day event in which $1 from every medium pepperoni pizza ordered was donated to Variety.

For this year, raising money for Variety will be as simple as adding a dip with your pizza order from Pizza Nova for the entire month of May. Orders can be made by phone, online, through the app or in store.

“Despite having to cancel our one-day event last year, we are excited to announce that our That’s Amore Pizza for Kids event is back,” said Domenic Primucci, president of Pizza Novain a press release.

“In spite of the ongoing challenges brought on by COVID-19, we are executing our event in a way that will not only involve our customers and raise money for the kids, but will also continue to keep our communities safe. This year, during the month of May, 50 cents from every dip sold will be donated to Variety, the Children’s Charity of Ontario.”

Over the past 20 years, Pizza Nova has raised more than $1.6 million for the Variety Village community.

Variety Ontario prides itself on enriching the lives of thousands of children living with physical and mental disabilities by providing an accessible facility at Variety Village, specialized programs, dedicated staff, and a community in which everyone is equal and welcome, said the press release.

Along with raising funds, this year’s That’s Amore event is generating further awareness of is being done a Variety Village to help kids stay active and keep them in programs despite the pandemic.

“During this past year of daunting challenges for many, we are incredibly grateful for the ongoing support of Pizza Nova,” said Karen Stintz, Variety’s President and CEO.

“Now more than ever, kids with a disability need our support. Before the pandemic, 52 per cent of children with a disability reported they had no friends. Now, these kids are even more at risk and our families are struggling financially. Pizza Nova’s commitment throughout the month of May will make sure kids can still play well into the future.”

For more information on how you can add a dip to your order and make a difference this May, please go to https://pizzanova.com/