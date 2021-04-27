Support group for those dealing with long-term impacts of COVID-19 hosted by East End Community Health Centre

The East End Community Health Centre will be hosting a free online support group for people dealing with the long-term impacts of COVID-19. It begins on the afternoon of April 27.

The support group sessions begin on Tuesday, April 27 from 1 to 3 p.m. The program will last for eight weeks and is free to take part in.

It is specifically designed for people who are experiencing persistent and/or prolonged symptoms of COVID-19.

Taking place once a week on Tuesday afternoons, the support group will meet virtually until June 15.

Those taking part in the eight-week program will connect with others who have been experiencing similar long-term mental and physical COVID-19 conditions; learn about how to develop effective coping strategies to deal with these challenges; and to hear and receive support from a team of different health care professionals.

The program is free but does require registration. Space is limited and priority will also be given to those who are residents of East Toronto.

“It is an eight-week group and it will provide educational components as well as mental health support,” said Marilyn VanDerKooi, mental health counsellor and part of the COVID-19 Case Management Program at the East End Community Health Centre, in an interview with Beach Metro News earlier this year.

“We know there are longer lasting symptoms, which can vary from individual to individual. It certainly has an impact on their emotional health.”

VanDerKooi added that pain is often associated with a lower mood, and people are also feeling isolated and afraid of the unknown.