East Toronto residents invited to take part in online COVID-19 Vaccine Town Hall Meeting

A COVID-19 Vaccine Town Hall Meeting for East Toronto residents is slated for Wednesday, April 28.

By ALI RAZA, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

East Toronto residents are invited to a COVID-19 vaccine town hall to learn more about the province’s vaccination rollout, and to have any questions or concerns answered by a group of expert panelists.

The town hall is virtual, and will be hosted by East Toronto Health Partners, Michael Garron Hospital, and Access Alliance.

Panelists will include MGH emergency physician Dr. Adil Shamji; Health Access Thorncliffe Park’s Dr. Catherine Yu; Access Alliance physician Dr. Edward Lee; and Access Alliance nurse practitioner Betiel Debassai.

Access Alliance primary health care manager Sheena Wright will host the meeting.

Interpretation will be available for those participating in Arabic, Bengali, and Cantonese.

The town hall is scheduled for Wednesday, April 28 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

To register to take part, please visit https://bit.ly/2QM7r22

Ali Raza is a Local Journalism Initiative Reporter for Beach Metro News. His reporting is funded by the Government of Canada through its Local Journalism Initiative.