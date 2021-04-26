East Toronto residents invited to take part in online COVID-19 Vaccine Town Hall Meeting

By ALI RAZA, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
East Toronto residents are invited to a COVID-19 vaccine town hall to learn more about the province’s vaccination rollout, and to have any questions or concerns answered by a group of expert panelists.
The town hall is virtual, and will be hosted by East Toronto Health Partners, Michael Garron Hospital, and Access Alliance.
Panelists will include MGH emergency physician Dr. Adil Shamji; Health Access Thorncliffe Park’s Dr. Catherine Yu; Access Alliance physician Dr. Edward Lee; and Access Alliance nurse practitioner Betiel Debassai.
Access Alliance primary health care manager Sheena Wright will host the meeting.
Interpretation will be available for those participating in Arabic, Bengali, and Cantonese.
The town hall is scheduled for Wednesday, April 28 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
To register to take part, please visit https://bit.ly/2QM7r22
Ali Raza is a Local Journalism Initiative Reporter for Beach Metro News. His reporting is funded by the Government of Canada through its Local Journalism Initiative.
Did you enjoy this article? If so, you may consider becoming a Voluntary Subscriber to the Beach Metro Community News and help us continue providing the community with more local content such as this. For over 40 years, our staff have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who’s making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support Beach Metro News.