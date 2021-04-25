Deja Views: A look back at Greenwood Raceway in 1988

John Leslie Harrison took the photo above of Greenwood Raceway in 1988. Inset photo shows the same location today with houses.

By DAVID VAN DYKE

Recently, my son Michael and I spent an hour walking around Woodbine Park looking for the two trees depicted in the photo above. Really, how much does a tree grow in just more than 32 years?

The tree on the right had been felled and we did find its stump to know we were in the exact same place John Leslie Harrison was when he took the photo image (above) of Greenwood Raceway in 1988.

His daughter Laura Harrison told me her father walked three kilometres a day and often took his camera with him (a habit I cannot help but agree with).

A tree has been planted in his memory at Woodbine Park near the children’s play area.

Thank you Laura for taking time to drop off these amazing photos you dad took of the race track before it was razed.

Do you, like Laura, have old photographs your parents took of the Beach of yesteryear? Please contact me gdvandyke61@gmail.com