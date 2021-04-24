Virtual Vaccine Town Hall meeting to be hosted by Scarborough Southwest Councillor Gary Crawford

A Virtual Vaccine Town Hall meeting is slated for the evening of Tuesday, April 27.

Scarborough Southwest Councillor Gary Crawford will host a Virtual Vaccine Town Hall meeting on the evening of Tuesday, April 27.

Along with Councillor Crawford, speakers at the event will Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa, and Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg.

Pegg has been designated leader of Toronto’s emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tuesday’s virtual meeting takes place from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Those wishing to take part and ask questions are asked to register in advance at https://toronto.webex.com/webappng/sites/toronto/meeting/info/6dd4069fbf3c406c95aaf46181ae0103?isPopupRegisterView=true&fbclid=IwAR2igrp0Oeg_5Les5VvMBy90wkvrRopWLbqLq8aG23G9eYGan3yyWgoVDpQ

More information can also be found by visiting Councillor Crawford on Twitter at @CllrCrawford