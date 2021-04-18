Man stabbed in bus shelter on Queen Street East in the Beach, suspect arrested on streetcar

A man sleeping in this bus shelter at Queen Street East and Silver Birch Avenue was stabbed in the leg just before 6 a.m. on the morning of Sunday, April 18. Photo by Mary Beth Denomy.

A man was taken to hospital with injuries to his leg after a stabbing in a bus shelter on Queen Street East in the Beach early on the morning of Sunday, April 18.

Toronto police were called to the bus shelter at Silver Birch Avenue at 5:48 a.m. for a reported stabbing.

When officers arrived they found a man who had been sleeping in the bus shelter with a stab wound to his leg.

According to police, another man had attacked the victim.

Officers quickly located a suspect on a TTC streetcar and he has been arrested.

Police said the victim was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries to his leg.

The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com