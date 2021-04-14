Save Jimmie Simpson group holds On The Right Track webinar tonight calling for Ontario Line to run underground

The Save Jimmie Simpson group is worried about the negative impact an above-ground Ontario Line will have on the park at Queen Street East and Booth Avenue.

By JAYSON DIMAANO

The Save Jimmie Simpson group and LSECAC (Lakeshore East Community Advisory Committee) will present a webinar session called On the Right Track on the evening of Wednesday, April 14.

The virtual event is calling for the proposed Ontario Line transit expansion to be buried completely underground, rather than have part of it underground and above ground/at grade through Leslieville and Riverdale.

A similar webinar was hosted back on Jan. 28 of this year called Train Wreck.

The Ontario Line is supposed to run between the Ontario Science Centre, near Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue East, and Exhibition Place.

The proposed line is a mixture of underground and above ground/at-grade track. As currently planned by Metrolinx, the provincial transit agency, it is slated to see above ground portions running through East Toronto neighbourhoods close to the existing GO Train tracks.

At the April 14 webinar, Save Jimmie Simpson and LSECAC, along with Transit expert Steve Munro, will explain why they think the above-ground plan proposed by Metrolinx will have a negative impact on the community, including areas such as Jimmie Simpson Park, and why the underground route is the way to go.

To take part in the Apr. 14 On the Right Track Meeting, which goes from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., please register at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_167k8uuaQXmeWb9b2uszqA .

For more information on the Save Jimmie Simpson, please go to https://savejimmiesimpson.ca/

For information from Metrolinx on the Ontario Line, please go to http://www.metrolinx.com/en/greaterregion/projects/ontario-line.aspx