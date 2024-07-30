Beacher Finn Harding drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins in NHL Entry Draft

Finn Harding, who attended Malvern Collegiate, was drafted by the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins earlier this summer.

Beacher Finn Harding has taken the next step in his hockey career as he was drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2024 National Hockey League (NHL) Entry Draft earlier this summer.

Harding, 19, was drafted 223rd overall by the Penguins in the seventh round of the draft that took place in Las Vegas on June 28 and 29.

“It was a dream come true to be drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins,” Harding recently told Beach Metro Community News.

“I’m very grateful for the opportunity and excited to make the most out of it.”

Harding wrapped up his second season as a defenceman with the Mississauga Steelheads of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) earlier this year. The Steelheads drafted Harding in the 2021 OHL draft and he began playing for them in the fall of 2022 as a 17-year-old. As of the coming 2024/2025 OHL season the team has relocated to Brampton where they will continue to be know as the Steelheads.

A right-shooting defenceman, Harding is six-feet, one-inch tall and weighs in at 201 pounds.

In early July, Harding attended the Penguins’ development camp for young players that was held in Cranberry, Pennsylvania.

“I had a blast at development camp and learned a lot,” said Harding. “I can’t wait to go back in September.”

NHL training camp for the 2024/2025 season officially begins in early September.

While at the Penguins’ development camp this month, Harding had the chance to meet a number of the team’s legendary players.

“I had the honour of meeting Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang, which was awesome,” he said.

It is not known if Harding will play next season in Pittsburgh or Brampton (or the Penguins’ American Hockey League team the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins). For this coming season, he will return to the Steelheads. He expressed his appreciation for the past two seasons of OHL hockey.

“I’d like to thank the Steelheads organization for believing in me and helping achieve this milestone,” he said. “I’d also like to thank everyone else who helped me along the way.”

Harding began his hockey journey with skating lessons at the outdoor rink in Greenwood Park, and then with the late Bob Acton at Ted Reeve Arena.

He played many sports growing up including soccer, lacrosse, tennis, softball, golf, sailing, and ball hockey. Harding attended Adam Beck Junior Public School, Glen Ames Senior Public School, and Malvern Collegiate Institute. While at Malvern he won the Hockey Award and Athlete of the Year honours.

His parents Jason and Connie are extremely proud of his achievements, and also wanted to thank everyone who helped with their son’s hockey career to this point.

“We’re very appreciative of all the support he’s had over the years, from coaches to trainers to teachers and parents, and of course the billet families who open their homes to players,” said Jason. “It really takes a village.”

Connie said: “We’re so happy for Finn. He’s always had a love for the game and he’s worked so hard, so it’s wonderful to see him have this incredible experience.”