Annual TD Festival of South Asia to take place along Gerrard India Bazaar this weekend

The 22 annual TD Festival of South Asia takes place on Saturday, July 20, and Sunday, July 21, along the Gerrard India Bazaar.

The 22 annual TD Festival of South Asia will be held this weekend (Saturday, July 20, and Sunday, July 21) at the Gerrard India Bazaar.

Festival events will take place along Gerrard Street East (between Coxwell and Glenside avenues) from noon to 11 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday.

The Festival of South Asia aims to embrace multiculturalism and multidisciplinary arts and foods from every country throughout South Asia.

Admission to the festival is free.

There will be a wide variety of events taking place including entertainment, family fun activities in the Kids Zone, food, an arts and culture market, workshops and more. Live performers will also be either roaming or on stage at the festival.

The Festival of South Asia began in 2002 and has become one of the largest two-day street festivals of its kind in North America. TD has supported the festival for the last 10 years allowing it to become as large as it is.

This weekend’s festival is expected bring in approximately 200,000 visitors over the weekend from across the Greater Toronto Area, the United States and even further abroad.

For more information on this weekend’s TD Festival of South Asia, please visit https://festivalofsouthasia.ca/