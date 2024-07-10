The Goonies to be screened tonight at Kew Gardens as part of The Beach BIA’s outdoor summer movie series

The Goonies will be shown tonight (Wednesday, July 10) as part of the The Beach BIA's outdoor summer movie series in Kew Gardens park.

During the summer, movies will be shown on Wednesday nights at the park, 2075 Queen St. E., just west of Lee Avenue.

The family-themed movies will begin at sunset and end by 11 p.m.

The movie schedule for the outdoor films at Kew Gardens this summer is as follows:

• Wednesday, July 10 – The Goonies.

• Wednesday, July 17 – Free Willy.

• Wednesday, July 24 – Barbie.

• Wednesday, July 31 – Top Gun Maverick.

• Wednesday, Aug. 7 – Cheaper by the Dozen.

• Wednesday, Aug. 14 – Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.

• Wednesday, Aug. 21 – Bob Marley: One Love.

• Wednesday, Aug. 28 – Lego Movie.

Those attending the movie nights at the park should bring their own lawnchairs or blankets for sitting on.

There will also be music, lawn games and snacks available at the outdoor movie nights in Kew Gardens.

Residents are also encouraged to visit one of the great restaurants along Queen Street East in the Beach for a meal before coming over the park to watch the movie.

Official sponsor for this year’s summer movies is The Richards Group.

For more information on the summer movie nights and other local activities that are being planned, please visit The Beach BIA on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/makewaves.TO