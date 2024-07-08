Police seek male suspect after man shot near Queen Street East and Booth Avenue on Sunday afternoon

A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was found suffering from gunshot injuries inside a Leslieville apartment building on the afternoon of Sunday, July 7.
According to reports, police were called to the building in the area of Queen Street East and Booth Avenue at approximately 3 p.m. for reports of a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
Police said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that they were looking for a male suspect in connection with the shooting.
The suspect is described by police as Hispanic, 30 years old, with a heavy build, and a pony tail. He was wearing a black sweatshirt and black pants and was riding an e-bike, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2222 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com/
Was this article informative? Become a Beach Metro Community News Supporter today! For 50 years, we have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who is making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support your Beach Metro Community News!