Police seek male suspect after man shot near Queen Street East and Booth Avenue on Sunday afternoon

Toronto police are investigating after a man was found suffering from gunshot wounds in a Leslieville apartment building Sunday afternoon. The shooting victim is in life-threatening condition in hospital.

A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was found suffering from gunshot injuries inside a Leslieville apartment building on the afternoon of Sunday, July 7.

According to reports, police were called to the building in the area of Queen Street East and Booth Avenue at approximately 3 p.m. for reports of a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that they were looking for a male suspect in connection with the shooting.

The suspect is described by police as Hispanic, 30 years old, with a heavy build, and a pony tail. He was wearing a black sweatshirt and black pants and was riding an e-bike, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2222 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com/