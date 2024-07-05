Two men sought in connection with alleged arson at business near Eastern and Knox avenues this week

Police have released security camera images of two men in connection with an alleged arson early on the morning of Wednesday, July 3, in the Eastern and Knox avenues area.

Two suspects are being sought by Toronto police in connection with an alleged arson that took place earlier this week in East Toronto.

Police responded to a call for a fire in the Eastern and Knox avenues area on Wednesday, July 3, at approximately 3:58 a.m.

According to police, two suspects attended a business in the area and a front window was allegedly broken with a rock. Accelerant from bottles and a ‘jerry can’ was then allegedly used to set a fire, police said.

The fire caused significant damage to the building, police said in a news release on July 5.

The two male suspects fled the area in a small black, square-backed SUV.

The suspects are described as 20 to 30 years old, with slim builds, wearing black hoodies, sweatpants and sneakers. One of the suspect’s hoodies had a Roots logo and writing on it.

Police have released security camera images of the suspects and the vehicle in the hopes that someone can identify them. To see all of the photos released by police, please go to https://www.tps.ca/media-centre/news-releases/60204/

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com/