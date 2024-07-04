Business owner Lindsay Stephenson of Charlie Pickles on Kingston Road throws ceremonial first pitch at Toronto Blue Jays game

Lindsay Stephenson at the Rogers Centre on June 17 where she threw out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the Toronto Blue Jays game against the Boston Red Sox. Photo: Courtesy of Toronto Blue Jays.

Kingston Road Village business owner Lindsay Stephenson was recently given the honour of throwing out the first pitch at a Toronto Blue Jays game.

Stephenson was asked to deliver the ceremonial first pitch on June 17 in advance of the Jays game against the Boston Red Sox.

Owner of Charlie Pickles at 1040 Kingston Rd., a local design studio and shop dedicated to finding and creating products that make people happy, Stephenson was selected by the Jays City Connect program to represent small business owners across the city.

Specifically, Stephenson was given the first pitch honours on behalf of businesses like hers that are deeply connected to and give back to their community.

Stephenson told Beach Metro Community News that the experience was one that she will always remember.

“Walking onto the field and hearing our name and why they chose us to throw the opening pitch at the game was a moment I won’t forget,” she said.

It also made her reflect on how proud she is to be a small business owner in the Kingston Road Village community.

“We’ve raised our child in this neighbourhood, and I’ve always appreciated how the stores in this area provided support. The street festivals, the welcoming environment of the shops. I would say to friends and family that if my child was in trouble and needed a safe spot, any of the businesses along our stretch of the city would welcome him. We need communities to watch out for one another. I truly love this neighbourhood and being able to have a business that supports our community is a real honour.”

Stephen threw the first pitch at the game Jays player Brendon Little.