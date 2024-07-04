Business owner Lindsay Stephenson of Charlie Pickles on Kingston Road throws ceremonial first pitch at Toronto Blue Jays game

Kingston Road Village business owner Lindsay Stephenson was recently given the honour of throwing out the first pitch at a Toronto Blue Jays game.
Stephenson was asked to deliver the ceremonial first pitch on June 17 in advance of the Jays game against the Boston Red Sox.
Owner of Charlie Pickles at 1040 Kingston Rd., a local design studio and shop dedicated to finding and creating products that make people happy, Stephenson was selected by the Jays City Connect program to represent small business owners across the city.
Specifically, Stephenson was given the first pitch honours on behalf of businesses like hers that are deeply connected to and give back to their community.
Stephenson told Beach Metro Community News that the experience was one that she will always remember.
“Walking onto the field and hearing our name and why they chose us to throw the opening pitch at the game was a moment I won’t forget,” she said.
It also made her reflect on how proud she is to be a small business owner in the Kingston Road Village community.
“We’ve raised our child in this neighbourhood, and I’ve always appreciated how the stores in this area provided support. The street festivals, the welcoming environment of the shops. I would say to friends and family that if my child was in trouble and needed a safe spot, any of the businesses along our stretch of the city would welcome him. We need communities to watch out for one another. I truly love this neighbourhood and being able to have a business that supports our community is a real honour.”
Stephen threw the first pitch at the game Jays player Brendon Little.
Was this article informative? Become a Beach Metro Community News Supporter today! For 50 years, we have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who is making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support your Beach Metro Community News!