Police seek suspect after three alleged assaults in 10 minutes near Queen Street East and Morse Street on July 1

Toronto police are investigating after three alleged assaults took place within 10 minutes on Monday, July 1, near Queen Street East and Morse Street.

Toronto police are asking for the public’s assistance locating a man wanted in connection with a number of alleged assaults that took place on Canada Day in East Toronto.

According to police, multiple alleged assaults took place in the area of Queen Street East and Morse Street over a period of 10 minutes on Monday, July 1.

Police alleged that at 11:50 a.m., a man approached a person in the area and assaulted them without provocation . Five minutes later, near Carlaw and Colgate avenues, the same man allegedly assaulted a second person without provocation. At noon, the same man allegedly assaulted another person near Colgate Avenue and Natalie Place.

The man was seen fleeing the area on foot.

Police said the man was not known to any of the people allegedly assaulted.

The man is described as 20 to 40 years old, six-feet tall, with a slim build. He was wearing a red basketball hat, a striped button-down shirt with a black shirt underneath, black shorts, running shoes, and a black backpack.

An image of the man has been released by police in the hopes that someone can identify him.

Police have also released a video of YouTube that can be viewed at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_oyohfHkliE

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com.