Man, 43, sought in connection with alleged assault in Victoria Park Avenue and Dawes Road area

Toronto police are requesting the public’s assistance locating a man wanted on a charge of assault causing bodily harm in connection with an allleged incident last month in the area of Dawes Road and Victoria Park Avenue.

Police were called to the area on Monday, June 17, at approximately 1 a.m. for a report of unknown trouble.

According to police, there was an argument between two people and the victim attempted to intervene. A man then assaulted the victim, police alleged.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated in hospital. The suspect fled the area before police arrived.

Jason Laroche, 43, of Toronto, is wanted on charges of assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

Police have released his photo in the hopes that he can be located.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com