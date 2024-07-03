In Photos: East York Canada Day Parade

Lots of spectators turned out along Cosburn Avenue on Monday, July 1, for the East York Canada Day Parade. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

The 68th edition of the East York Canada Day Parade took place on Monday, July 1, along Cosburn Avenue.

Big crowds turned out on Monday morning for the parade along Cosburn Avenue thanks to wonderful weather.

Beach Metro Community News’ Alan Shackleton was there to take photos of the parade, and here are some of them: