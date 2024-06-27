Police seek help locating suspect in alleged sexual assault near Dundas and Jones in late May

Toronto police are asking for the public's help locating a man wanted in connection with an alleged sexual last month in East Toronto.

According to a Toronto police news release issued on June 27, investigators have identified a suspect in connection with an alleged sexual in the Dundas Street East and Jones Avenue area on Saturday, May 25.

Police alleged a man approached the victim from behind, sexually assaulted the victim and then fled the area.

Samuel Ampong, 34, of no fixed address, is wanted on a charge of sexual assault.

He is described as five-feet, 10-inches tall, 155 pounds, with a medium build, black hair, full beard, brown eyes, and glasses.

Police are warning anyone who sees this man to not approach him, but to please call 911.

The June 27 news release said that the Toronto Police Service Sex Crimes unit believes that there are more victims.

An image of the suspect has been released by police.

Anyone with information on Ampong’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com