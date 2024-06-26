Suspect in alleged indignity to a human body incident in East Toronto may be exploiting vulnerable and marginalized people

Toronto police are looking for Rejean Hermel Perron, 52, of no fixed address, in connection with an incident in East Toronto last month.

Police in 55 Division have identified a suspect wanted in connection with an investigation into an alleged indignity to a human body incident that took place in the Broadview Avenue and Dundas Street East area last month.

The suspect has been identified as Rejean Hermel Perron, 52, of no fixed address.

On Wednesday, June 26, Supt. Kim O’Toole held a news conference at Toronto Police Headquarters on College Street to make the community aware of the search for Perron.

Police are concerned that Perron might be exploiting vulnerable and marginalized people in Toronto, including sex workers, the under-housed, and members of the 2SLGBTQ+ community.

Perron is also wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant for breaching his Long Term Supervision Order resulting from a three-year sentence for forcible confinement, sexual Assault with a weapon, and use of an imitation firearm during the commission of an indictable offence.

According to police, officers were called to an apartment in the Broadview Avenue and Dundas Street East area on May 27. When they arrived, officers located a deceased person.

An autopsy was completed and the cause of death was determined to be from natural causes. However, police are alleging that a man was aware that a deceased person was inside the apartment and did not notify police.

In connection with the May 27 incident, Perron is wanted on a charge of indignity to a human body.

He is described as

He is described as five-feet, two -inches, tall, with dark hair, blue eyes, a thin build, and possibly a pock-marked face. He may be using the aliases Daniel Joseph Christie, Kristy, or Krysty, said police.

Anyone who recognizes Perron or who has any information about his whereabouts are asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com

Members of the 2SLGBTQ+ community who have questions or need support in relation to this incident are encouraged to reach out to Toronto Police Service LGBTQ Liaison Officers Robert Chevalier or Cheryl Taylor. They can be reached through the Community Partnership & Engagement Unit at 416-808-7070.