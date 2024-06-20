Man, 27, sought after police locate allegedly stolen car in Danforth and Greenwood avenues area

Police in 55 Divsion are looking for a 27-year-old man wanted on a number of charges.

Toronto police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted on a number of charges after an incident in the Greenwood and Danforth avenues area earlier this week.

According to police, officers were in the area on Tuesday, June 18, at approximately 6:30 p.m. when they observed what was an allegedly stolen vehicle.

A man and woman were in the vehicle and then exited it to make a purchase at a gas station, police said. Officers approached the vehicle and arrested the woman, said police in a news release issued on the morning of June 20.

The man allegedly fled the area on foot, said police in the news release.

The woman was charged accordingly and the vehicle was seized, said police.

The investigation is continuing and police are still looking to locate the man who has been identified as Matthew Carter, 27, of no fixed address. He is wanted on charges of possession of property obtained by crime, two counts of breach of probation and failing to comply with a release order.

A security camera image has been released in the hopes that someone will recognize him and make police aware of his whereabouts. He is described as having an average build, moustache, goatee and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, grey Adidas pants, with a white and yellow baseball hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com