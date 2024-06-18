Woofstock festival for dogs returns to Woodbine Park on weekend of June 22 and 23

Woofstock 2024 will take place at Woodbine Park on Saturday, June 22, and Sunday, June 23,

By SEAN SANDIESON

Woofstock, billed as North America’s largest festival for dogs, is back this weekend at Woodbine Park after an absence of several years.

The annual.”canine cultural event” goes on Saturday, June 22, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and on Sunday, June 23, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Woodbine Park is located at 1695 Queen St. E.

The first Woofstock took place in Toronto in 2003 at the Distillery District, but with its increasing popularity and need for more space it has been taking place in Woodbine Park since 2014. Due to issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Woofstock did not take place in 2020, 2021, 2022 or 2023.

“We are thrilled to welcome back Woofstock this year, uniting dogs and their adoring owners in a true canine celebration,” said Michael DiSchiavo, owner of Woofstock. “This year’s event promises to blend beloved Woofstock traditions with fresh, exciting attractions, ensuring a memorable experience for all attendees.”

Sponsored by Benny Bully’s, Woofstock 2024 has a lineup of more than 100 featured exhibitors presenting a wide array of offerings for both humans and animals alike, ranging from dog cuisine to fashion and lifestyle items.

Attractions at Woofstock this weekend will include dog yoga sessions, canine fashion shows and contests, off-leash play time in the K9 Advantix II Off-leash Area, and the Doggy Dating Singles mixer in the Woofstock Licensed Lounge presented by the Toronto Dating Hub.

New this year is the Barn Hunt presented by Bullwrinkles, letting pooches channel their inner country dog; the new VIP Enchanted Garden immersive experience ‘Paws & Bloom’, sponsored by Fe, Lavender Blooms, and Ween & Co.; a Doggy Bath and Blowdry by Soos and Paws and personalities.

There will also be a Dog Most Like its Owner competition on the Main Stage at Woodbine Park, and many other fun events and things to do and see.

Tickets for Woofstock are $20 for adults, $5 for youth five to 12 years old, and free for dogs and children under five years old.

For more information on Woofstock, please visit https://woofstock.ca/