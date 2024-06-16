Hosts take Beaches Hogtown Lacrosse Tournament title with overtime win against Sudbury

The Beaches Lacrosse Under-22 team won the championship at last weekend's Beaches Hogtown Lacrosse Tournament held at Ted Reeeve Arena. Photo: Submitted.

By SEAN SANDIESON

The Beaches Under-22 lacrosse team recently won the 2024 Beaches Hogtown Lacrosse Tournament.

The Beaches took the tourney title by beating Sudbury 6-5 in triple overtime in the championship game. Ellery Alexander notched the winning goal, and Beaches goalie Andrew Shukaris put in a strong performance to preserve the victory.

To reach the final, the Beaches edged Kawartha Lakes 4-3 in the semifinal match. Bennett Driscoll scored all four goals for the Beaches in that game.

The Beaches Hogtown Lacrosse Tournament took place last weekend (June 7 to 9) at Ted Reeve Arena.

The Beaches team won all three of their opening round games at the tourney; beating Clarington 13 to 3; beating Guelph 8-5; and beating Hamilton 7-3.

Calum Mackay and Jake Brady put in strong performances for the Beaches team throughout the tournament.

Coached by Johnny Miller, Luke Coppinger, and Sean Malloy the team is mostly comprised of players born in the year 2007 so they were a young squad. The Beaches were also challenged by having to play with a relatively short bench, not a lot of substitutes, during the tourney.

“It was an absolute character win. When the going gets tough you have a choice to quit or keep your head down and keep going. They kept going and came out on top and we are beyond proud of how they played,” said coach Miller of the Beaches team..

Members of the team are Ellery Alexander, Alex McLister, Ben Barton, Bennett Driscoll, Calum MacKay, Cole Mills-Vasiliu, Heath Harker, Jake Brady, Kieran Hill, Oliver Appt and Andrew Shukaris.