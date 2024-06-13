Toronto Beaches seek 10th straight win tonight at Ted Reeve Arena in Ontario Junior Lacrosse League play

Toronto Beaches Junior A lacrosse team players (white sweaters) are seen in action against the Burlington Blaze in this photo from an earlier OJLL game this season at Ted Reeve Arena. The Beaches are in action tonight (June 13) as they host Kitchener-Waterloo at 8 p.m. at Ted Reeve Arena. Photo by Christian Hasse.

The Toronto Beaches Junior A lacrosse team are going for their 10th straight win tonight as they host Kitchener-Waterloo at Ted Reeve Arena.

So far, the Beaches are off to a perfect start of nine wins and zero losses in Ontario Junior Lacrosse League (OJLL) action.

Tonight’s (Thursday, June 13) game will mark the halfway point of the OJLL’s 20-game regular season for the Beaches.

As of this afternoon, the Beaches were in first place in the 11-team league with their perfect 9-0 record. In second place are the Whitby Warriors with a record of six wins and three losses.

The Beaches notched their ninth win in a row last night by defeating the Oakville Buzz 9-8. Goal scorers in the game for the Beaches were Willem Firth (with five); Hunter Lubiniecki (with two); and Greg Palmer (with two).

Tonight’s game at Ted Reeve Arena, 175 Main St., starts at 8 p.m. Kitchener-Waterloo heads into tonight’s game with a record of three wins, five losses and one tie.

Below is the remainder of the Toronto Beaches schedule for this season:

June 13 – Kitchener-Waterloo Jr. A Lacrosse

June 16 – @ Brampton Jr. Excelsiors

June 18 – @ Kitchener-Waterloo Jr. A Lacrosse

June 20 – Whitby Warriors

June 21 – @ Whitby Warriors

June 24 – Mimico Mountaineers

June 26 – @ Six Nations Arrows

June 27 – Peterborough Jr. Lakers

June 29 – Orangeville Northmen (In Nepean, Ottawa)

July 5 – @ Mimico Mountaineers

July 8 – Oakville Buzz

For more information on the Toronto Beaches Junior A lacrosse team, please go to https://beachesjralacrosse.ca/