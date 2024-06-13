Boy, 14, seriously injured after being struck by driver of car on Kingston Road in Cliffside Wednesday night

Police are investigating after a 14-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries when he was struck by the driver of a car on Kingston Road in Cliffside on the night of Wednesday, June 12.

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help as they continue their investigation after a 14-year-old boy suffered serious injuries when he was struck by the driver of a car on Kingston Road in Cliffside last night.

According to police, a 14-year-old boy was crossing north on Kingston Road near Claremore Avenue at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12, when he was struck by the driver of a 2006 Infinity G35 sedan that was heading westbound.

The boy was taken to hospital with what police said were “life-threatening injuries”.

The 66-year-old male driver of the Infiniti remained at the scene, police said.

In a news release on June 13, police appealed to local residents, businesses, and drivers, who may have security or dash camera footage of the area or incident, to contact investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com