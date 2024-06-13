Boy, 14, seriously injured after being struck by driver of car on Kingston Road in Cliffside Wednesday night

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help as they continue their investigation after a 14-year-old boy suffered serious injuries when he was struck by the driver of a car on Kingston Road in Cliffside last night.
According to police, a 14-year-old boy was crossing north on Kingston Road near Claremore Avenue at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12, when he was struck by the driver of a 2006 Infinity G35 sedan that was heading westbound.
The boy was taken to hospital with what police said were “life-threatening injuries”.
The 66-year-old male driver of the Infiniti remained at the scene, police said.
In a news release on June 13, police appealed to local residents, businesses, and drivers, who may have security or dash camera footage of the area or incident, to contact investigators.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
Was this article informative? Become a Beach Metro Community News Supporter today! For 50 years, we have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who is making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support your Beach Metro Community News!