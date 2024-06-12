In Photos: Beaches Arts and Crafts Show at Kew Gardens

Jeph of Bailey Brown Pottery was among the artisans at the Beaches Arts and Crafts Show at Kew Gardens park last weekend. Photo by Sophie Bouquillon.

The annual Signatures Beaches Arts and Crafts Show took place at Kew Gardens park on Queen Street East over the weekend of Saturday, June 8, and Sunday, June 9,

The show has been taking place in the park since 1984, and this year’s version featured the works of more than 140 artisans.

Photographer Sophie Bouquillon was at Kew Gardens on June 8 taking photos for Beach Metro Community News.

Here are some of her photos from the event: