In Photos: Beaches Arts and Crafts Show at Kew Gardens

Jeph of Bailey Brown Pottery was among the artisans at the Beaches Arts and Crafts Show at Kew Gardens park last weekend. Photo by Sophie Bouquillon.
The annual Signatures Beaches Arts and Crafts Show took place at Kew Gardens park on Queen Street East over the weekend of Saturday, June 8, and Sunday, June 9,
The show has been taking place in the park since 1984, and this year’s version featured the works of more than 140 artisans.
Photographer Sophie Bouquillon was at Kew Gardens on June 8 taking photos for Beach Metro Community News.
Here are some of her photos from the event:
Was this article informative? Become a Beach Metro Community News Supporter today! For 50 years, we have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who is making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support your Beach Metro Community News!