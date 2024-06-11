Truck collision blocking traffic at Main Street and Gerrard Street East intersection

A semi-trailer truck and an SUV collided at Main Street and Gerrard Street East early on Tuesday, June 11, afternoon. Photo by Susan Legge.

A collision between a semi-trailer truck and a small SUV at the corner of Main Street and Gerrard Street East is causing traffic problems at the intersection.

Traffic has been reduced to one-way both east and west on Gerrard Street East at the intersection.

There were no injuries

Neither vehicle has been moved, with the SUV up on the sidewalk and the truck blocking one northbound lane of Main Steet and all eastbound lanes of Gerrard Street East.

The truck appeared to be making a right turn from the northbound lanes of Main Street to head east on Gerrard Street East at the time of the collision.

The collision is believed to have taken place at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11.

As of 1 p.m. no emergency personnel had arrived on the scene.

Traffic is trying to make its way through with frustrated drivers honking and nearly colliding in the intersection.

UPDATE: As of 1:115 p.m. Toronto police had arrived at the collision scene.