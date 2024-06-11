Community Centre 55’s Slobberfest celebration slated for Saturday at the Leuty Pavilion on the Boardwalk

This Beach Metro Community News file photo from the 2023 Slobberfest shows Lulu, with her owner Ramona. Lulu was the Best Costume winner. This year's Slobberfest is set for Saturday, June 15.

Community Centre 55’s annual celebration of dogs and everything to do with them, Slobberfest, is set for this Saturday.

The fun will be taking place on June 15, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Leuty Pavilion on the Boardwalk (foot of Lee Avenue).

The event is free to attend and is organized by Community Centre 55 as a fundraiser.

Slobberfest will feature a number of activities for dogs and their owners, and also dog-related displays by vendors.

The schedule of events for Slobberfest includes the Pack Parade and crowning of the Slobber King and Slobber Queen beginning at 9 a.m.

There will be a costume and fashion show starting at 9:30 a.m. and a number of other activities including the pet-owner look-alike contest and more taking place during the festival.

Please contact jennifer@centre55.com for more information.