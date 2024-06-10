Police seek man in connection with investigation into alleged indignity to a human body incident in East Toronto

Toronto police are looking to identify this man in connection with an investigation into alleged indignity to a human body incident.

Toronto police Service are asking for the public’s assistance in connection with an investigation into an indignity to a human body incident last month in East Toronto.

On Monday, May 27, police were called to an apartment in the Broadview Avenue and Dundas Street East area. When they arrived, officers located a deceased person.

An autopsy was completed and the cause of death was determined to be from natural causes.

However, police are alleging that a man was aware that a deceased person was inside the apartment and did not notify police

The man is described as 40-50 years old, with an average build, dark hair, acne scars on his face, and possibly speaks with an English (British) accent.

Police said in a news release on June 10 that the man is wanted on a charge of indignity to a human body.

Images of the man have been released by police in the hopes that someone can identify him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com