Author Richard White to discuss his book The Beaches: Creation of a Toronto Neighbourhood at historical society event

Local author Richard White's book The Beaches; Creation of a Toronto Neighbourhood was released earlier this month. He will be speaking at an event hosted by The Beach and East Toronto Historical Society on June 12.

By SEAN SANDIESON

Local author Richard White will discuss his new book The Beaches: Creation of a Toronto Neighbourhood during a presentation set for next Wednesday evening.

White will speak at an event presented by The Beach and East Toronto Historical Society (TBETHS) on Wednesday, June 12, starting at 7:30 p.m. The event will take place at the at the Beaches Sandbox, 2181 Queen St E. Doors will open for registration at 6:30 p.m. for the annual meeting of the TBETHS in advance of White’s presentation.

A reception and refreshments will be available after the presentation.

The Beaches: Creation of a Toronto Neighbourhood was released earlier this month and recounts the neighbourhood’s development, going over the history of the community from its inception to the modern-day.

A local resident, White is an historian, author, and part-time university professor who has lived in and walked the neighbourhood’s streets for more than 25 years. He received his PhD in Canadian history from the University of Toronto in 1995, and has remained associated with the institution ever since – as a lecturer at UT Mississauga and, more recently, UT Scarborough, as a major contributor to the UT History Project, and as an active Research Associate with the university’s Cities Centre.

For more information on The Beaches: Creation of a Toronto Neighbourhood, please go to the University of Toronto press at https://utorontopress.com/9781487508944/the-beaches/

For more information on Wednesday’s event, please visit http://www.tbeths.com/