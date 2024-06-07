The Beach BIA’s Queen Street East Sidewalk Sale set for Saturday, June 8

The Queen Street East Sidewalk Sale presented by The Beach BIA takes place on Sunday, June 8,

Featuring numerous stores along Queen Street East in the area covered by The Beach BIA (which is from Coxwell Avenue to Neville Park Boulevard), the Sidewalk Sale goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Residents are invited to shop, sample, support and explore the local businesses that make up The Beach BIA.

For more information, including a map of the more than 65 participating businesses, please go to https://www.google.com/maps/d/u/0/viewer?mid=1btRPwXNiuLA61IH3vUKHARiRJlMi5AY&g_ep=CAISDTYuMTE1LjEuNjAwMTAYACDdYio_LDQ3MDcxNzA0LDQ3MDY5NTA4LDk0MjE4NjQxLDk0MjAzMDE5LDQ3MDg0MzA0LDk0MjA4NDU4LDk0MjA4NDQ3QgJDQQ%3D%3D&g_st=ia&ll=43.670230155511724%2C-79.2988247&z=15