The Beach BIA’s Queen Street East Sidewalk Sale set for Saturday, June 8

The Beach BIA hosts its Queen Street East Sidewalk Sale on Saturday, June 8.
Featuring numerous stores along Queen Street East in the area covered by The Beach BIA (which is from Coxwell Avenue to Neville Park Boulevard), the Sidewalk Sale goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Residents are invited to shop, sample, support and explore the local businesses that make up The Beach BIA.
For more information, including a map of the more than 65 participating businesses, please go to https://www.google.com/maps/d/u/0/viewer?mid=1btRPwXNiuLA61IH3vUKHARiRJlMi5AY&g_ep=CAISDTYuMTE1LjEuNjAwMTAYACDdYio_LDQ3MDcxNzA0LDQ3MDY5NTA4LDk0MjE4NjQxLDk0MjAzMDE5LDQ3MDg0MzA0LDk0MjA4NDU4LDk0MjA4NDQ3QgJDQQ%3D%3D&g_st=ia&ll=43.670230155511724%2C-79.2988247&z=15
Was this article informative? Become a Beach Metro Community News Supporter today! For 50 years, we have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who is making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support your Beach Metro Community News!