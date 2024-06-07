Annual Beaches Arts and Crafts Show set for Kew Gardens this weekend

This year's Beaches Arts and Crafts Show will take place at Kew Gardens park on June 8 and 9. This Beach Metro Community News file photo shows attendees at last year's show.

The Signatures Beaches Arts and Crafts Show will be taking place this weekend at Kew Gardens park.

The show takes place on Saturday, June 8, and Sunday, June 9, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

Taking place since 1984, the Beaches Arts and Crafts show will feature the works of more than 140 Canadian artisans.

The show is also a fundraiser for The Neighbourhood Group which helps people at all stages of their lives deal with economic and social challenges.

For more information on this weekend’s Beaches Arts and Crafts Show, please go to https://beachesartsandcrafts.com/

Kew Gardens park is located at 2075 Queen St. E.