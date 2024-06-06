Danforth East Community Yard Sale set for Satruday, June 8

The Danforth East Community Association (DECA) hosts its 10th annual Community Yard Sale on Saturday, June 8.
It will take place between Greenwood Avenue and Main Street and from Cosburn Avenue to the train tracks south of Danforth Avenue.
Those who don’t have access to a lawn and live in the applicable area can register for the multi-seller sale happening at Kimbourne Park United Church, 200 Wolverleigh Blvd., on June 8.
Saturday’s event will also include a sidewalk sale and kids activities presented by local merchants along Danforth Avenue between Jones and Westlake avenues.
For more information on the DECA annual yard sale and on how to participate, please visit https://deca.to/yardsale
