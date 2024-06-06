Bravery Bash in support of SickKids Hospital slated for June 8 in southwest Scarborough

The Bravery Bash in support of the Hospital for Sick Children is set for Saturday, June 8, on Hunt Club Drive in Scarborough.

A street party in southwest Scarborough this Saturday night will help raise funds for Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children.

The party, called Bravery Bash, will take place on the evening of June 8 on a section of Hunt Club Drive.

Those attending the street party must purchase tickets at a cost of $30 since the event is a fundraiser to support SickKids Hospital.

“We invite you to join us for a special street party fundraiser in honour of a true warrior, our daughter Sienna. Recently, Sienna faced a life-threatening infection and spent her 11th birthday in critical care. After a month at SickKids Hospital, four unexpected surgeries, and countless procedures, Sienna showed remarkable strength, enduring challenges most adults will never experience,” said the Binns family, who are hosting the street party.

“Now, as she nears the end of her recovery, it’s time to celebrate her brave spirit and big (and now healthy) heart with a party she truly deserves. Be part of an unforgettable evening with live music, a delectable treat table, cotton candy, life-size games, a photo booth, family basketball, and much more.”

Those attending the street party, which goes from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., will not only be celebrating Sienna’s bravery but also supporting the hospital that made her recovery possible and continues to help other brave young patients.

“Your presence and ticket purchase will directly contribute to the life-saving work they do for children like Sienna every day. Let’s come together as a community and support a cause that saves lives,” said the Binns family.

To reserve tickets for Saturday’s Bravery Bash, and for more information, please go to https://sickkidsevents.org/sienna/?controller=tickets